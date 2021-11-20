The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) says it is hopeful that the striking workers of the S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated development Studies and the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Allied Sciences will return to post soon.

This follows a meeting with the leadership of the workers of the two tertiary institutions on Friday.

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Dr. Ahmed Jinapor in a Citi News interview said a roadmap has been outlined to address the delay in the payment of salaries of the staff which is the basis for the strike.

“We had a very fruitful and honest discussion. The bedrock of the strike is the delay not non-payment of salaries. For us as a commission, our interest is that things are done right and properly. Moving forward we have a road map in addressing the concerns,” he said.

He said the commission is looking into the various reasons for the delay in the payment and is hopeful that they will be resolved soon.

The workers, made up of members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, the Ghana Association of University Administrators, Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, say government has failed to fufill a memorandum of understanding signed in August this year.

The President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana at S. D. Dombo University, Dr. Joseph Wilifan in an earlier interview with Citi News said they will be unwavering in their demands.

“We want a comprehensive roadmap as to when we are going to receive our salaries. We are not interested in having a meeting that will not yield any results.”

“We want to receive our salaries by the end of the month,” he added.

The industrial action follows the failure of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and SDD UBIDS Management to adhere to a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The agreement was signed on August 17, 2021, leading to the suspension of a local strike that was embarked on by staff of SDD-UBIDS and CKT-UTAS on August 2, 2021.