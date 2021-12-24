The second edition of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ organised by Citi TV, is underway at the Gazebo View at Dzorwulu.

The Christmas event dubbed the ‘Throwback Edition’, features Ghana’s Executioner, Obrafour; ‘Sixteen Years’ hitmaker Mzbel and highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah.

Patrons are being served different packages of food and drinks at their tables while observing the COVID-19 protocols at the programme.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle and DJ Jayjay are also behind the turntables to playing of the world’s greatest jams for revelers.