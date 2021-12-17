Known for producing some of the biggest hits in modern Ghanaian pop music, Zapp Mallet’s contribution to the development and evolution of contemporary Ghanaian gospel music has largely been underestimated.

The veteran recording engineer, in an interview with Samuel Attah-Mensah on Citi TV’s ‘Footprints’ show, spoke about his work as producer of some of the most popular gospel songs which have become classics over the years.

In the early 1990s, Zapp Mallet worked with Francis Agyei, Hannah Marfo, Helena Rhabbles, Getty and Friends and many others who dominated the local gospel scene.

Watch the video:

Zapp Mallet, born Emmanuel Mallet, is regarded as one of Ghana’s most accomplished music producers and a pioneer of Ghana’s hiplife genre.

He studied at Accra Academy from 1975 to 1982 where he was a member of the school’s band, before entering the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study publishing skills for his bachelor’s degree.

For three times in a row, 1999, 2000, and 2001, Zapp Mallet was named ‘Producer of the Year’ at the Ghana Music Awards, making him the first and only recording engineer to achieve that.

Watch the full interview below: