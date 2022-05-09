The Ghana Association of Health Trainee Institutions is calling on the government to pay the allowances of students of public health training institutions that have been in arrears for months.

This follows complaints over the non-payment of nine months’ arrears of third and second-year students and four months’ arrears of first-year students by the government.

The Coordinator of Programmes and Projects at the Ghana Association of Health Trainee Institutions, Otchere Daniel, said the non-payment of allowances is disturbing as the students depend on them to pay their fees and other expenses.

“The students are agitated. There have been a lot of complaints. Even when they vacate some have to stay back for clinicals, and it is these allowances they depend on to fend for themselves throughout the period.”

He further indicated that the government’s refusal to adhere to their demands will come with consequences.

“Their concerns are very legitimate. Government has to respond quickly as students have warned of boycotting clinical and lectures when school resumes. When these measures prove futile, they will be forced to speak the language the government understands.”