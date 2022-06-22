The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, is expected to appear before Parliament later today to answer 16 questions from different Members of the house.

He is also expected to deliver a statement on how government funds have been utilised in the fight against Covid-19.

His absence from Parliament last Thursday caused the Speaker to place a moratorium on business from the ministry until all outstanding obligations to Parliament are fulfilled.

A 75 million Euro facility for a COVID-19 response programme was suspended pending the delivery of the account statement to the House by the Finance Minister.

The Minister was scheduled to answer questions and deliver an important statement on the floor last Thursday before he put in a late request for the session to be postponed.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu came to the defence of the Minister following the postponement saying Mr. Ofori-Atta was yet to go over the responses to the question he was expected to deliver in Parliament.

“He pleaded that he should see them [the questions] first, read them and appreciate what the technical people have brought and if there are any other matters to be added on he does so becomes to this House so that he will be able to give a comprehensive response.”

The Majority Leader also stressed that Mr. Ofori-Atta was not running away from the questions.

“For anybody to jump to the conclusion that the minister is running away from responsibility, I shudder to think of how that is coming about.”