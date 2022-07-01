The Literacy Challenge team from Citi FM has ended the junior high school engagement tours in Ghana.

At the end of a four-week tour across the length and breadth of the country, the team visited 45 junior high schools in the country.

The team ended the tour with a visit to Victory Presbyterian Church School and Tot To Teen School at Adentan in Accra.

The Literacy Challenge team interacted with students of both schools about the competition and how to partake in it.

Over the four-week tour, the students showed great enthusiasm for The Literacy Challenge as the team lead, Magdalene Williams, introduced the entry topic to the students as well as encouraged them to challenge themselves to win the ultimate prize.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology and Alife Soap.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

