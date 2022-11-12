The Minority’s motion on vote of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta does not stand any chance of success, according to the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.

According to Mr Ayariga, without the support of the Majority caucus in Parliament, it is very unlikely for the minority side to garner the needed numbers to censure the embattled Finance Minister.

The Minority in Parliament currently made up of 136 MPs will need 183 votes for the vote of censure to succeed against the Finance Minister.

But the Majority caucus has categorically stated that despite their calls for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, the group will not support the Minority in their quest to censure Mr Ofori-Atta.

The position of the Majority caucus was adopted after the New Patriotic Party directed its MPs in Parliament to abstain from the vote of censure.

“By this directive the leadership of the Majority Caucus especially the Whips are to ensure that no Member of the Majority Caucus partakes in this exercise by the Minority Group in Parliament,” the NPP said in a statement.

“The vote of censure is ill-intended and aimed at derailing government’s efforts at resolving current socio-economic upheavals.”

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Ayariga admitted that without the support of some members of the Majority side the “motion does not stand a chance of success”.

“The majority has already given an indication that they won’t vote with us so if they won’t vote with us, in my opinion, this is a motion that doesn’t stand a chance of being successful because you need two-thirds of the house so if they won’t vote then there is absolutely no chance of us winning this vote.”

The Minority in its motion for the vote of censure cited the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.