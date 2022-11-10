Despite being rebuffed by Majority MPs ahead of the vote of censure against the Finance Minister, the Deputy Minority Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed, is hopeful of securing their support.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ahmed said he expected the Majority MPs to consider the bribery claims that have emerged in the wake of their call for the Finance Minister to be removed.

There was an alleged attempt to bribe some Majority MPs who were calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

“We are still talking to the group of 95 NPP MPs. Most of them know that they have their integrity to protect,” he said on Eyewitness News.

“The best way to redeem the image of Parliament… is to make sure that they vote, and they walk their talk on Thursday,” Mr. Ahmed added.

Two-thirds of Parliament will have to vote in favour of the censure for the Finance Minister to be removed.

But the Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrissu, has held that the Minority will receive no support from his caucus.

Speaking after the New Patriotic Party directed them to abstain from the vote of censure, Mr. Iddrisu said the vote of censure was fueled by bad faith.

“They have done it just for political gain and to get into the sentiments of the people in Ghana… they just want to throw it into the gallery so that they can buy into the conscience of the public,” he said on Eyewitness News.