New Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has named his first-ever squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Angola in a double header this month as they hope to book a place in the AFCON tournament slated for Ivory Coast next year.

The team has seen the return of Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Edmund Addo.

Patrick Kpozo of Sherif Tiraspol also gets a call-up to the senior men’s national team.

There is no room for Abdul Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom and the injured Richard Ofori.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.

Check below for the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)