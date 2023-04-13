The Youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as unnecessary the invitation of its National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha by the police for allegedly wearing military camouflage.

Salam Mustapha on Wednesday decided to report himself to the Police in Accra after he failed to honour the invitation in Wa on April 7 due to what he described as family circumstances.

He was however accompanied by about 100 members of the youth wing including some regional and national executives.

In an interview with Citi News, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP Moses Abor noted that their presence is to make sure the spirit of Salam Mustapha is not dampened by the invitation.

“We are telling the police that there is no way they can dampen the spirit of the organiser who is going to marshal the youth and break the eight, and so we are going to the CID to commensurate with him because we don’t want them to kill the morale of the leader. We are giving him moral support, and we want him to know that we are solid and this cannot break us, it will rather charge us to break the eight.”

Moses Abor further dismissed the accusation that it was a military attire Mr. Salam was wearing which necessitated the invitation.

“He was not wearing military attire, it was just camouflage he was using, and you could see the tag on the attire he was wearing.”

This comes barely two weeks after some six executives of the NDC in the Ashanti region were arrested for questioning for wearing military attire during a visit to the region by former president John Dramani Mahama.