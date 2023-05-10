The Member of Parliament for Akrofuom, Alex Blankson in collaboration with the DCE, Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode and District Director of Education (DDE), Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka handed over the Smart Classroom Project equipment to the beneficiary schools in a colourful ceremony.

The beneficiary schools were Akrofuom D/A JHS and Brofoyedru D/A Basic.

In all the schools visited, the DDE, Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka in his welcome address commended Nananom and the stakeholders for their remarkable support towards education.

He further expressed his gratitude to the MP, Alex Blankson and the DCE, Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode for their continued support to the growth of education in the District.

Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka shared the positive impact of the equipment on teaching and learning with the stakeholders and urged them to ensure the safety of the equipment.

The DCE, Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode in his speech acknowledged the efforts of the stakeholders in reshaping the image of Education in the District.

He further pleaded with the DDE to retain the teachers who will undergo training on the use of the equipment to serve its intended purpose for the beneficiary schools.

The DCE encouraged the stakeholders to continue their infrastructural projects especially classrooms and teachers’ bungalows to receive support from the District Assembly.

Alex Blankson asked the stakeholders to appreciate the value of the equipment to improve the learning outcomes of the learners.

He further motivated the teachers to continue to give their best practices and promised to send the next year’s best teacher awardee abroad for holidays.

Alex Blankson presented each of the following to the beneficiary schools.

50 tablets 1 projector 1 teaching laptop with learning management and classroom systems I Content Access Point 1 Storage unit Teacher 4.0 curriculum and training.

The team led by Alex Blankson went to meet the Nananom of the Sikaman community to officially inform them of the approved construction of a six-unit classroom block for Sikaman Methodist Basic by the GNPC.

Nana Amoako II on behalf of the Sikaman community gladly welcomed the good news and expressed his sincere gratitude to the MP for having responded to their concern.

The team thanked Nananom for their audience and sought permission to leave which was granted accordingly.