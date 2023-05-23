Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) has rubbished allegations that some staff of the organization are being paid illegally by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission alleged that some undeserving staff were being paid some allowances which were unacceptable.

CEO of the Commission, Benjamin Arthur said such individuals do not have to benefit from such allowances.

“We have a labourer who is also taking domestic staff cleaning allowance. These are allowances given to category 4 officers. Domestic servant cook allowance for 3 staff, domestic servant watchman for 60 staff, all these staff are all below directors. We are paying rent allowance for 739 staff who are below the rank of directors,” Benjamin Arthur complained.

But GBC management is unhappy with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission’s allegation.

Director-General of the GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan said the allowances cannot be withdrawn.

“It is the wish of management that Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Public Service Workers Union and GBC will sit down and agree on what is due. We have already written to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and copied the Controller and Accountant General’s Department that the withdrawal of the allowances should be rescinded for the time being while we sit down and understand what is going on,” Director-General of the GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan noted.