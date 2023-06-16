Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has affirmed his commitment to driving Ghana towards a higher level of transformation and economic development during his potential presidency.

Following the submission of his presidential nomination form at the party headquarters in Accra on Friday, June 16, Dr. Bawumia addressed enthusiastic party supporters and promised to change the fortunes of the country under his presidency.

He expressed his intent to build upon the strong foundation laid by the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far…Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”.

He further emphasized his unwavering dedication to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana throughout his 22-year journey, spanning from his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana during the Kufuor era to the present government.

“Over the last 22 years, I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana from during the Kufuor era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through our years in opposition and now in government.

“During this period, I have sacrificed for the party, I have defended the party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked. Never! and I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President with an unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine,” he added.