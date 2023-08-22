The Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, paid a courtesy call on Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at his Manhyia Palace on Friday, 18th August 2023.

The visit was in appreciation of Otumfuor’s presence at a luncheon in his honor hosted by Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), the parent company of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC.

During the visit, Mr. Dzoboku conveyed the profound gratitude of Mr. Vincent Pereira, RFHL’s Board Chairman and Mr. Nigel Baptiste, RFHL’s President / CEO and Managing Director, Republic Bank Limited, Trinidad and Tobago, to the Asantehene for gracing the Emancipation Luncheon and his advice to the Bank.

“Your Majesty, the luncheon was an event that celebrated the enduring spirit of freedom and the rich cultural heritage of the Ghanaian and Trinidad and Tobago. We were honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to host such a distinguished guest and to contribute to the celebration of a significant historical occasion” Mr. Dzoboku said.

On his part, the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei – Tutu II warmly welcomed Mr. Dzoboku and his Executive Team.

He commended them for their commitment to fostering meaningful relationships with the community and expressed his appreciation for the Bank’s initiatives being carried out within Kumasi and the country as a whole.

“I am honored to learn about all the exciting banking initiatives you are carrying out for my people in Kumasi and for our nation, Ghana.

“Like I mentioned to your Board Members in Trinidad, I want a Bank that will inure to the development of our country, adding value to our economy and most importantly creating employment for the youth” Otumfuor added.

He assured the Management of his support and urged them to give off their best at all times to grow the Bank.

He further expressed his delight at being invited to the luncheon which highlighted the Bank’s dedication to acknowledging and celebrating the legacy of emancipation and unity.

The courtesy call served as a platform for the discussion of further collaboration that would mutually benefit Republic Bank and the Manhyia Palace.

Mr. Dzoboku reaffirmed Republic Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic growth of the community and the nation at large.

“Your Majesty, Republic Bank will continue to enhance its products and service delivery to the people of Kumasi and churn out excellent customer experience whilst supporting the communities through its Power to Make a

Difference Program under its corporate social responsibility efforts,” Mr. Dzoboku added.

Also present at the meeting with the Managing Director were; Mr. Ray Klien, Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Akua Oduraa Botchway, Company Secretary, Mr. Joseph Laryea Ashong, General Manager, Commercial and Retail Banking, Mrs. Madeline Nartey, CEO Republic Investments Limited, Mr. Fred Anyamesem, Kumasi Sector Manager, Mrs. Genevieve Aboney, Manager, Marketing and Communications and Mr. Isaac Kwaako, Corporate Manager, Kumasi Corporate Office.

About Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad & Tobago, is Ghana’s leading Universal Banking institution and arguably the most diversified financial institution.

As a one-stop financial institution, the Bank’s services include Corporate, Commercial and Retail Banking; Investment Banking; Trustee Services; Mortgage Banking; VISA Credit and Debit Cards and Microfinance.

The Bank’s parent company, RFHL, is the largest and most profitable independent Bank in the English-speaking

Caribbean, having served the region for over 185 years with a total Asset base of over USD 16.5 billion at the end of the 2021 financial year.

The Bank focuses on four SDG goals – Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under its umbrella initiative Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).