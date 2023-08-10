Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), the parent company of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC hosted Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at a luncheon held in his honour at the Amara Restaurant in Port of Spain on Thursday, 3rd August 2023.

This was during his recent visit to Trinidad and Tobago at the invitation of Dr. The Honorable, Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago as a special guest for the Emancipation Day Celebration.

Welcoming Otumfuo Osei Tutu to the luncheon, the President and Chief Executive Officer of RFHL and Managing Director of Republic Bank Limited of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Nigel Baptiste alluded to the historic visit of the Asantehene, as well as the many similarities that Ghana shares with Trinidad and Tobago, particularly the Ghanaian generosity and hospitality.

He further stressed the fact that the Ghanaian culture of diligence and diplomacy has been forged in a tradition of iconic leadership showcased by the Asantehene.

“Ghana, like Trinidad and Tobago, has been faced with many stark global realities yet, through visionary and passionate leadership that you show, your country has been able to build a reputation of supporting sustainable societies and has established itself as a leader in the African continent”, Mr. Baptiste said.

Adding to the special bond that RFHL shares with Ghana, Mr. Vincent Pereira, Chairman of the RFHL Board emphasized the value ties and indicated RFHL’s pride in contributing to a legacy of shared economic development and rich cultural exchanges between the two countries.

According to him, RFHL has actively fostered partnerships with various organizations and institutions in Ghana supporting infrastructural projects, facilitating trade missions, deepening entrepreneurial initiatives and implementing numerous socially responsible programs.

“We have forged connections to bolster a shared sense of progress therefore this event should not only mark the fond memories but rather provide an avenue for mutually beneficial collaborations between the two countries”, Mr. Pereira added.

On his part, Mr. Paul King Aryene, Director, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC said Otumfuo had not only steered the Ashanti kingdom with wisdom and grace but had also been an emblematic figure for Ghana, making a great impact on the promotion of peace in Ghana with a dedication to the preservation of culture, commitment to the well-being of people, and a pursuit of progress leaving an indelible mark on the history of Ghana.

‘Your being here today not only demonstrates the measure of importance we attach to both countries but is an indication of our desire and efforts to further strengthen the relationship and bonds of cooperation’, he said. He further emphasized the investment made by RFHL into Ghana and called upon others to emulate it.

In a brief remark, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu expressed his appreciation to RFHL and Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC for the honour. He said, ‘We must look beyond the afflictions of our forefathers and unite in purpose to drive trade and commerce that will bring peace and wealth to our people.’ He urged the Board and Management of Republic Bank (Ghana) to churn out products that will contribute to the development of the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene. He said the visit symbolizes the strengthening of bilateral relations on several fronts between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago and serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the two nations to work together in the areas of trade, investment and mutual understanding.

He also used the opportunity to thank RFHL for hosting the luncheon in honor of the Asantehene as according to him, the event has opened the channel for dialogue between Republic Bank and the Manhyia Palace. “As we remember our forebears and their suffering, and move forward, let us seize the opportunity that lies before us, working together to build a prosperous future for the next generations.” Mr. Dzoboku further added.

Also, present at the luncheon were Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene and Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Effah Appenteng, Bonpatahene, some paramount chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Asante kingdom, Mr. Yoofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC), Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotions Centre (GEPA), Mr. Sammy Dentu, Deputy CEO, GEPA, Mr. Hilton John Mitchell, Honorary Consul of Trinidad and Tobago to Ghana, Government representatives from the Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Ministry, Board Members of RFHL and Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, RFHL Vice President, current and past Executives of RFHL and Republic Bank Ghana and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

About Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad & Tobago, is a leading Universal Banking institution in Ghana and arguably the most diversified financial institution. As a one-stop financial institution, the Bank’s services include Corporate, Commercial and Retail Banking; Investment Banking; Trustee Services; Mortgage Banking, VISA Credit and Debit Cards and Microfinance.

The Bank’s parent company, RFHL, is the largest and most profitable independent Bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, having served the region for over 185 years with a total Asset base of over USD 16.5 billion as of the end of the 2021 financial year.

The Bank focuses on four SDG goals – Gold Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under its umbrella initiative Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).