Residents of Ashaiman say they will be forced to picket at the Roads Ministry if demands for roads in the area to be fixed are not heeded in the next two months.

The residents say the deplorable nature of roads in Ashaiman is making life unbearable for them.

Residents of Zenu, New York, and Atadeka, all suburbs of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region, on Tuesday, October 3 protested against the deplorable condition of their roads and gave the government a two-month ultimatum to have them fixed.

Speaking to journalists after the demonstration on Tuesday, Assemblyman for the Nii Kometey Electoral area, Freeman Jakpo appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to hear them out else they will be left with no other option than to march to the ministry when the two months elapse.

“Fixing the roads has been a mirage leaving our health and cars at the mercy of the poor roads and so if within two calendar months, we do not see any action of work within the Municipality, we will organise another march to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.”