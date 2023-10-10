Mr Kwame Gyan, the legal representative of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare, has levelled serious allegations against Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, the chairperson of a 7-member ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the recently leaked controversial audio.

The audio purportedly contains discussions aimed at undermining the position of the IGP.

During a conversation with Joy News, Lawyer Kwame Gyan expressed concerns over Mr Atta-Akyea’s conduct, alleging that the committee chairman was making prejudicial comments that could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Mr Atta-Akyea, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has come under intense scrutiny for his handling of the case.

Mr Gyan accused Mr Atta-Akyea of operating as if he were a sole commissioner overseeing the investigation. He expressed his team’s reluctance to accept such a situation going forward.

“He has his own agenda,” Mr. Gyan asserted, hinting that Mr. Atta-Akyea has revealed his biased intentions for all to see.

Lawyer Gyan accused Mr Atta-Akyea of granting media interviews after committee meetings with detrimental comments. He accused Mr Atta Akyea of disclosing matters that he himself reserved for in-camera hearing and fabricating stories without basis.

“He will be granting media interviews to the extent that after one sitting, he went out there and said the extended tape which was submitted by Bugri Naabu, and had not been played at the committee, has been doctored. Very prejudicial comments.”

The legal counsel for the IGP expressed his and his client’s respect for Parliament along with the individuals serving on the committee, stating the IGP has demonstrated his humility by appearing before the committee when he did not need to.

However, he signalled his intention to adopt a more assertive legal stance moving forward. “Because of respect for Parliament and the institution and persons on the Committee, I drop my guns, but I’m going to do what lawyers do, going forward” Lawyer Gyan stated.

He indicated he was going to hold the chairman to the remit of the committee as set up by the Speaker of Parliament in order to ensure that the purpose for which the committee was set up is achieved and nothing more.

It will be recalled that 3 serving police officers and a former regional chairman of NPP were caught on tape plotting the removal of the IGP.