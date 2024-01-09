In the looming shadows of AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire, the Black Stars find themselves navigating treacherous terrain, burdened by ominous signs that foretell a journey heading towards disaster. As the curtain rises on this crucial tournament, five glaring reasons cast a grim pall over Ghana’s prospects.

Disinterested Demeanor

The lackluster atmosphere surrounding the team stems from poor planning and logistical shortcomings, pushing players to the brink of disinterest. Even the usually upbeat Andre wears the heavy cloak of resignation, hinting at a dismal finale to his international career.

Machiavellian Tactics by GFA

The Ghana Football Association’s Machiavellian approach, resorting to military intervention to stifle journalists, paints a bleak picture of the team’s preparation. This unorthodox strategy only serves to deepen the fissures within the squad, raising questions about the GFA’s commitment to fostering a healthy and focused environment.

Outdated Conditioning Methods

A critical chink in the Black Stars’ armor lies in the archaic and ineffective strength and conditioning program. The lack of a clear modality or method leaves the players ill-prepared, with lackluster warm-ups contributing to their sluggish starts in crucial matches.

Grass Woes at Baba Yara

In a revealing vlog from the GFA’s YouTube channel, Jordan hints at the hindrance caused by excessively long grass at Baba Yara. The reluctance of West Ham’s star player, Mohammed Kudus to join the disorganized training camp in Kumasi, possibly to avoid exacerbating an injury, underscores the team’s struggle against unfavourable conditions.

GFA’s Cry for Pampering

The Ghana Football Association’s behavior paints a picture of over-pampered entities unwilling to endure even the slightest discomfort. From publicizing dissatisfaction with training conditions to documenting dusty routes in vlogs, there is a dire need for a shift in perspective. The GFA must recognize that this assignment transcends individual desires, serving as a representation of an entire nation grappling with economic challenges.

As the Black Stars embark on this perilous journey to AFCON 2023, the signs of impending disaster loom large. The passion and resilience that once defined Ghanaian football now waver in the face of internal turmoil and inadequate preparation. To salvage the tournament and honor the nation they represent, the Black Stars must rise above the discord, demanding a recalibration of their trajectory. Anything less risks transforming this AFCON into a regrettable chapter in Ghana’s football history.