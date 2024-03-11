The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has impacted the Northern part of the country positively than John Mahama.

He made this known on a tour of the National Youth wing of the party in the Upper West Region.

According to Salam Mustapha, voters in Northern Ghana ought to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

He argues that even though John Mahama, hailing from the North, has had the opportunity to serve as President of the Republic of Ghana, his impact cannot be compared to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The first time Dr. Bawumia is appearing on the ballot is 2024. John Mahama has appeared in 2012, 2016 and 2020… But his impact shows that he is a stronger force as far as the two Northern brothers are concerned.” Salam Mustpha noted in an interaction with a local media house during the tour.

Salam Mustpaha highlighted a number of development projects spearheaded by the NPP in the North as reason for his position.

“Today if I take you to Dondoli you will see a youth resource centre… The North will not forget that the first flyover in the region comes from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The North will not forget that the first ever sports stadium built in the North was under Aliu Mahama and the NPP.”

Salam Mustapha expressed confidence that these and other projects will be reason voters will endorse the candidature of Dr. Bawumia on December 7.