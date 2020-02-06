The Ministry of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has yet again directed the contractor working on the LEKMA road in the Greater Accra Region to speed up work on the stretch.

According to the Minister, the dusty nature of the stretch poses health risks to users and patients who visit the LEKMA hospital hence the call.

The construction of the 7.5-kilometre road is being undertaken by M/S GS International.

The stretch starts from the main Teshie Highway, through the LEKMA Hospital, and ends at Spintex.

The Minister, speaking to Citi News after visiting the construction site, lamented about the dusty nature of the road and the health challenges it poses to the patients who visit the hospital and the residents.

“Health workers are working here for 24 hours and there are hospital equipment there and the place is so dusty. Look at the buildings, the trees, the flowers, inhaling of dust and all that could even worsen your situation”.

Background

The 7.5-km poor Teshie road is now under construction after a series of demonstrations by residents and media reports.

In July last year, the Finance Ministry ordered the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to release an amount of GHc43,177,685.29, for the completion of various road projects in the country.

Key among the project detail is the rehabilitation of the 0.80km Teshie Rasta Area road awarded Messrs Lomenf Company Limited at a cost GHc 247,784.69.

The construction of phases 3 and 4 of the GIMPA by-pass within the Greater Accra Region which costs Ghc 5,002,690.60 and 397,393.94 respectively will also be covered.