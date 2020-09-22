The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says the party has detailed reports on the number of names omitted in the voters’ register.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ankrah said the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama called off his tour of the Bono Region for a meeting where the reports will be presented to him to decide on the next line of action.

“When you have an EC that did not meet with political parties before the exhibition exercise and when you have a register that has been badly compiled, with tens of thousands of names missing from the register, there is no point in being out on the field campaigning. We are going to present him [Mahama] with detailed reports. We have detailed reports from every single region. We will meet with our flagbearer and decide on the next course of action.”

According to him, the party collated numbers during the voters’ registration exercise.

“What they [EC] don’t know is that we have generated our own register. We put together daily reports from the registration exercise.”

“In any case, when the [Ashaiman] MP went to check his name on the register, wasn’t the EC there? Did they object then that his name was not in the register? It does not make sense. Why will an MP go to a registration centre, EC officials are there, his name is in the register, and he says his name is not on the register? The EC subsequently picked the MP’s name and picture and published it. That is deceitful,” he added.

Mahama cuts short Bono Region tour over alleged missing names on the register

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama earlier today cut short his four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region over the alleged missing names on the country’s electoral roll.

In a meeting with members of the Ghana National Association of Garages in Sunyani today, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Mr. Mahama further called on international communities to come on board to ensure the December 2020 election is conducted peacefully.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has also suspended her campaign tour of the Central Region.

Reports of omissions of names of registered voters from the provisional voters’ register

Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu has complained about the omission of names in the Tamale South Constituency.

Outgoing Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, alleged that the National Democratic Congress’ national monitoring revealed an omission of 1,200 names from the South Day constituency alone, while Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey also alleged over 7,000 names were omitted from his constituency’s register.

Ernest Norgbey, in particular, alleged that the Electoral Commission was deliberately deleting the names of registered voters from perceived NDC strongholds.

But the Electoral Commission has denied the claims and insisted that voters who duly registered and were issued with Voter ID Cards but cannot find their names on the provisional register can rectify the situation.