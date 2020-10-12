The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi Assembly in the North East Region, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, has said he escaped a robbery attack earlier today [Monday].

This happened while the MCE was travelling to communities to disburse money to victims of recent flooding in the region.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Somo said he was able to escape the attack because security personnel came in time to open fire on a group of robbers who attempted to block his convoy.

“Fortunately the police came in. But then at the time, they had already shot a motor rider on the leg. I was with the chiefs distributing the money when they brought him, They quickly rushed him to the hospital. I was alarmed, so I quickly had to go back to Walewale.”

“That particular road is noted for robbery. Because of that, we mounted a number of security checks in the area and that had helped in curbing the attacks. But recently, the police had an accident in the area and so they had toned down a bit so I am sure these robbers wanted to take advantage of the situation. But luck evaded them,” he added.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, four villages, Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya, and Banawa were submerged in floodwaters following massive torrential rains that forced the banks of three dams to break, allowing the water from the dams to rush onto the villages.

The government gave GHS 100,000 to the MCE to support flood victims in the municipality.

Mr. Somo said he suspects the robbers may have come after the money in his possession.

“We are suspecting they came after the GHS 100,000. Since then, I have had to move about with security. That way, my security is assured while disbursing the money.”