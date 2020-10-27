The New Patriotic (NPP) has said that it will work to deepen job creation through the one district one factory initiative in its second term.

Speaking at a press conference, a member of the NPP communications team and the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomeah stated that: “The NPP is the only government in this 4th republic that has a systematic programme to deliver industrialization to this country under the famous 1D1F programme and I think every young person should be excited about this programme. So far, over 50 industries have been set up, providing jobs and processing foodstuff and doing manufacturing of products. They are already throwing up jobs, more importantly, the processing facilities that are being set up will have a major effect on agriculture.”

Mr. Akomeah stated that “We will be able to process 50% of our produce and turn them into industrial products and that will make peasant agriculture become commercial agriculture and make agriculture attractive to young people. Currently, it is difficult to get into commercial agriculture because you don’t have the support for the produce.”

Nana Akomea added that with the 1D1F programme allowing the processing of our agriculture produce, it will soon provide stable income and livelihoods.