As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of schools to integrate play in classroom lessons, Right To Play Ghana has donated some educational materials and sports equipment to both the Ga South and Weija-Gbawe Municipal Education Directorates.

The items donated included cones, footballs, supplemental learning notes, t-shirts, and COVID-19 awareness posters, among others.

The donation forms part of the Partners in Play Project (P3) being implemented by Right To Play Ghana in partnership with the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

The P3 is funded by The LEGO Foundation.

Speaking at the brief ceremony held on February 19, 2021, Project Officer at Right To Play Ghana, Julius Tsatsu said the donated items will help teachers in their efforts to engage their children in playful learning.

“As part of implementing the Partners in Play Project (P3), there will be the need for some materials to facilitate the integration of the Learning through Play [and] this is the reason why we brought these items,” he said.

Receiving the items, the Director of Education at Ga South Education Directorate, Henry Ayettey assured Right To Play that the items would be used for the ultimate benefit of the children.

“We promise our partners that these items are going to be put to judicious use to the benefit of the children,” he said, thanking Right To Play for “this wonderful gesture.”