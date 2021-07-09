Sarkodie is the creative director for this year’s ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ concert to be held in London on July 24, 2021.

He will be responsible for the overall artistic direction of the festival and put together performances.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the launch of this year’s event at the Villaggio Sky Bar in Accra.

Hosted by Akwaaba UK, the annual event was first held in 2005 for the Ghanaian community in the UK.

‘Ghana Party in the Park’, an open-air event that started in 2005, is characterized by activities such as music, dance, fashion show, and food fair.

Every year thousands of visitors from Canada, the UK, US, throng the event. Unfortunately, last year, it had to be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking at the launch, he intimated that, having had a great experience with ‘Party in the Park’ in the past, he hopes to contribute his quota to help make the programme a success.

“I came on board not just because I’m Sarkodie and I want to perform. I don’t think that will be a big deal. I’ve been working with the organisers for a while, and I know that me being in the industry for a very long time means that there’s a little touch we can add, especially when it has to do with the artistes, he said.

“I’m sitting here representing the artists that are going to perform and make sure that they have the best as soon as they touch down in London,” he added.

Performing at the party this year are rappers Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Amerado, and D-Black; highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena, Afropop artists S3fa, Camidoh, Gyakie, and Mr. Drew.

Others are Gambo, Malcolm Nuna, Kweku Flick, among others.

Photo credit: Robb Photography