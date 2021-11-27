The Food and Drugs Authority has recalled 270 cartons of expired Charmé sparkling non-alcoholic red and white grape juice from the Ghanaian market.

The distributor of the product has also been arrested to assist with investigations, according to a statement from the FDA.

The expired products were discovered based on a tip-off from a vigilant observer.

Ghanaians have been advised against consuming the product.

“The FDA will retrieve any of these products found during its market surveillance activities. Also, persons in possession of these products should return them immediately to any FDA office across the country,” the statement, which was signed by the FDA’s Chief Executive Officer, Delese Mimi A. A. Darko said.

A few weeks ago, the FDA retrieved some batches of Ceres 100% Juice on the Ghanaian market, following information that the products contained high levels of mycotoxin-patulin, a food mould, above the regulatory threshold.

Around the same time, South African food and beverage manufacturer, Pioneer Foods announced a recall of the product sold in Kenya and other Common Markets for Eastern and Southern Africa due to the toxins.