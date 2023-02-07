Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has survived the collapse of the building he was residing before a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

Turkey has declared national mourning as over 4,000 citizens have died and 15,000 are injured.

There are hundreds of thousands still waiting to be rescued whiles aid including food, clothing are sent to affected people.

Turkish journalist, Ekrem Konur of Radvospor reports that Atsu was found in the parking lot of the residence where he was staying.

The columns of the collapsed building damaged and delivered blows and fractures to his body.

According to Ekrem, Atsu was rescued conscious and is currently being treated at the state hospital in Hatay.