The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha, has issued a stern warning to the National Democratic Congress, stating that the party will not tolerate any efforts to tarnish the reputation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This comes in response to recent remarks made by prominent NDC members critiquing Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy. According to the NPP youth leader, these comments amount to nothing more than personal attacks on Dr Bawumia.

Speaking before a gathering of party supporters at Cape Coast University, Salam Mustapha called upon members of the NPP youth wing to actively defend the party’s flagbearer.

He specifically urged TESCON, the party’s student wing, and all youth affiliated with the party to respond in a measured and proportionate manner to any disparaging remarks aimed at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

While emphasizing the significance of unity and resilience among the youth when faced with opposition criticisms, Salam Mustapha highlighted their crucial role in securing the NPP’s victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Additionally, Mustapha accused the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, of making tribal comments that he contends are inappropriate for Ghana’s democratic landscape.