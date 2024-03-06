Dr Mutaka Alolo, the Director of Special Projects and Investor Relations at the Office of the President, has asserted that unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the decisive factor for success in the upcoming General Elections.

Speaking at a Get-together and Thanksgiving Programme organized by the UK Branch of the NPP in support of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Alolo emphasized the party’s potential victory if the unity demonstrated in supporting Dr Bawumia prevails.

Expressing his satisfaction at the event, Dr Alolo acknowledged the remarkable shift where individuals who initially opposed Dr Bawumia’s bid for the NPP flagbearer candidacy are now rallying behind him for the General Elections in December 2024.

During the program held in London on March 2, 2024, Dr. Alolo remarked, “We have the power to rewrite the course of history in Ghana. Today let us seize this opportunity, with a strong sense of purpose, and March on to victory. Let us write Ghana’s next chapter with our bold decisions for the future.

He stressed the importance of putting aside differences for the collective good of the party, emphasizing the strength of unity. Dr Alolo expressed joy at the convergence of various party members, including those who were initially against Dr Bawumia’s candidacy, highlighting the overarching unity that the NPP represents.

“We have to come together and put our differences aside. We can’t say it enough. We have to keep saying it…And I am very happy. Infact I almost didn’t come for this programme. But standing here today, I am very glad that I came.

“I feel very strongly that hardliners during the primaries – people who didn’t support our current flagbearer – are all here. And I am very happy. That means that what unites us, like I said earlier, is bigger than our differences. It is the elephant. That the NPP is stronger than anybody’s interest,” Dr Alolo said during the programme held in London on March 2, 2024.

The program featured multiple speakers affirming unwavering support for Dr Bawumia’s leadership within the NPP and his endeavours to secure a third consecutive term for the party, breaking the eight-year cycle.