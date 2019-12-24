Four persons who allegedly robbed a forex bureau operator of GHS283,000.00 cedis at gunpoint at Dansoman in Accra have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The four accused persons: Faisal Mohammed Minuru aka Money can do, Abdul Rahman Ishaq aka Alhaji, Abdul Jalil Iddrisu aka CID Intelligence and Abass Yusif are jointly being held on the charges of conspiracy to rob.

Muniru, a self- styled businessman, Ishaq a labourer and Iddrisu a toilet attendant are also facing charges of robbery.

Yusif a businessman, has additionally been charged with possession of firearms without authority.

Police say when Yusif’s room was searched one foreign pistol, a pump-action gun, sixteen 9mm ammunitions 68 mm ammunition, 16 live BB cartridges and 20 used empty shells were found.

They have all denied the various charges.

The court presided over by Mrs. Justice Akweley Quaye, has remanded Miniru, Ishaq and Iddrisu into Police custody.

It, however, admitted Yusif to bail in the sum of GH¢290,000.00 with three sureties who are earning not less than GH¢1,000.00 a month.

They are expected to reappear on January 3, next year.

Declining the bail application, the trial judge indicated that accused persons would not be faithful to the court by appearing before it when admitted to bail.

According to the court, it was remanding the three accused persons into custody to enable the Police wrap up their investigations.

Mr. B.T Agbale and Mr. Victor Kwajoga Adawudu, lawyers who represented Iddrisu and Yusif respectively took turns to argue for bail for their clients.

Mr. Agbale alleged that his client had been tortured whiles in police custody since December 6, this year.

He said his client has denied the charges and at the right he would prove it to the court.

Mr Adawudu prayed the court to admit Yusif to bail, because his client was innocent arguing that by law all offences are subject to bail.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police F. Asante argued that although the offences were bailable, the courts, however, have a discretion when it comes to the granting of bail.

She, therefore, prayed the court to remand the accused persons to enable the Police to apprehend the five others who are at large and also conduct further investigations into the matter.

The facts as narrated was that on August 23, this year, one Boateng a suspect in the case and now at large, went to the complainant Albert Adamu to transact business in foreign currency.

The prosecution said Boateng, established a rapport with the complainant and victim in the case and introduced himself as a Medical Doctor at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and promised to do more business with him (the victim).

Superintendent of Police Asante said on August 24, this year, Boateng called the victim on phone and invited him to change 500,000 CFA for him at Korle Bu Surgical Unit of which he did.

The Prosecution said on August 26, this year, Boateng called the victim again to bring cedi equivalent of $ 42,000 dollars to change for him at the New Generation Clinic at Dansoman.

The prosecution said on the same day, one Paul a suspect at large called Minuru, Ishaq and Iddrisu and three others also at large and informed them that there was going to be an operation involving $42,000.

According to the prosecution, one Dauda another suspect at large picked Miniru at Glefe on his motorbike, while Paul also picked up Ishaq and Iddrisu in his taxi and mounted surveillance at Akokofoto in Dansoman.

The prosecution said the victim after receiving the call from Boateng informed Yusif about the business and said further that he did not have enough money to change the $42,000. Of which Yusif then offered to assist the victim.

Yusif then organised and raised cash in the sum of GH¢280,000.00 and picked the victim on his motorbike to the agreed place.

According to prosecution, Yusif also carried his personal money in the sum of GH¢3,000.00

She said the victim called Boateng who informed him to meet him at a junction near Akokofoto, Dansoman.

The prosecution said as soon as the victim and Yusif got to the junction, the taxi carrying Ishaq, Iddrisu and Paul also arrived at the junction and not long ago, Miniru and Dauda also arrived on a motor bike.

She said Miniru then pulled out a pistol and shot the victim several times.

The prosecution said Yusif also pulled out a pistol but pretentiously dropped it on the ground and took to his heels.

She said the accused persons forcibly, collected the bag containing the money from the victim and bolted.

The Prosecution said Yusif however returned and took the victim to the hospital and reported the incident to the Police.

The prosecution said a CCTV footage at an office nearby captured the scene and Muniru was identified. Muniru was arrested and he mentioned Ishaq, Iddrisu and five others as his accomplices.

She said the police managed to arrest the other accused persons in turn who later admitted the offence.

