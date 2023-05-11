Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress has no right to demand a photo album of the party’s electoral roll, according to the NDC.

The party says its constitution does not provide for any flagbearer aspirant to be furnished with a photo album as demanded by Dr. Duffuor.

Dr. Duffuor on May 9 filed an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, barring the party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks before the election.

Meanwhile, the NDC responded to the suit and prayed the court to dismiss the case it described as frivolous and incompetent.

“Our respectful submission is that the Plaintiff has been unable to demonstrate that by reason of the NDC Guidelines for the Presidential Primaries and the NDC Constitution, he has a right to be given a Photo Album which the NDC has refused to give same to him. No provision has been cited by the Plaintiff to support his claims. In fact, Article 42 of the NDC Constitution deals with election of Presidential candidates. In that provision, nowhere is it mentioned that a contesting Presidential candidate is entitled to a Photo Album. That being the case, the Plaintiff cannot claim that his right is about to be breached or has been breached hence deserves protection of this Court,” the NDC argued in its affidavit.

“Our humble submission is that the Plaintiff having failed to establish a legal right, the instant application ought to be dismissed as being frivolous.”