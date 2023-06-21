Flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has filed his presidential nomination forms at the party’s head office at Asylum Down.

A massive crowd of party supporters joined the outspoken MP to proudly display placards bearing the inscription “Ken Ohene Agyapong for President 2024,” while jubilantly singing and dancing. Radiating confidence, Kennedy Agyapong donned a striking white ensemble and graciously acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd by waving in their direction. He expressed his appreciation to the party supporters for coming out in their numbers to support.

“Thank you all so much for coming here to support me, I believe in you the grassroots. I plead with you to support me and I will not disappoint you. I will serve you like a servant if you elect me to be your flagbearer. I will beat Mahama [a former President John Dramani] hands down if you vote for me. Let’s embark on house-to-house campaign by visiting polling station executives. Vote for me to maintain the presidency in the hands of the grassroots,” he urged.

So far the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have filed their nomination forms include; Former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Konadu Apraku, and former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The NPP will elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections on Novem­ber 4, 2023.

However, because more than five candidates have filed to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.