The First Vice-Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman Constituency, Yaw Berchie Nuako, has said that the replacement for the slain Member of Parliament for the constituency is expected to be announced tomorrow, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Wife of the late MP has been tipped as Hayford’s replacement as the parliamentary candidate for the party in the constituency.

Speaking to Citi News, the First Vice-Chair of the NPP of the Mfantseman constituency, Yaw Berchie Nuako said the party will reach a conclusion after the final executive meeting today, Wednesday.

“The executives of the constituency met yesterday, and we haven’t finished our conversation. All decisions will, however, be finalized today. And we will know whether it will be the wife of Ekow Hayford or someone else because his wife has not yet been confirmed and whether she would like to succeed her husband or not.”

He added that “we are still having consultations with the wife so by tomorrow which will be the one-week celebration of the death of our dear MP, we will know the answer”.

The MP passed on last week after he was shot by unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers.

Meanwhile, a special police team has been deployed to the Central Region to investigate the murder case.