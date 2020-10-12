The youth wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah region says the Nana Akufo-Addo government has outperformed his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.

According to the youth wing, an unprecedented number of young people in the region have gained employment under the NPP administration in the past three and a half years.

Addressing a press conference in Damongo on Monday, October 12, 2020, the Savannah Regional Youth Organizer of the party, Mr. Raphael Akati said: “a total of 215 Young individuals have been engaged by the Local Government Service, 309 by security agencies, 731 teaching and none teaching staff employed by the Ghana education service and 220 in other government agencies in the Savannah Region alone”.

“Nana Akufo-Addo’s almighty Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which came to salvage thousands of young and unemployed graduates did not leave the Yagbon land out. Across the then 6 districts, 1,441 unemployed graduates, who hitherto will be roaming in our streets seeking for non-existing jobs have been saved the unfortunate agony.”

Mr. Akati also noted that 2,100 livestock were distributed across the region through the Rearing for Food and Export program, saying “each Municipal or District had 300 livestock for its youth to rear.”

On scholarships, Mr. Akati stated that “a decisive President as Nana Akufo-Addo has leveraged the suffering of a total of 397 students and their parents in the Savannah Region with an estimated amount of over one million Ghana Cedis last academic year alone.”

He concluded that it is on the basis of these that residents of the region will reward Nana Akufo-Addo with another term.

“From the narrative above, it is palpably clear on the face of the evidence as put out, that H.E the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has outperformed candidate Mahama and his NDC in his home region,” he said.

“By your good works and excellent leadership, you have earned our votes, and we, the sons and daughters of Ndewura Jakpa shall vote massively to renew your mandate, Insha Allah,” he added.